KMC Army Medical Officers take part in Leadership Professional Development session

SEMBACH, Germany - Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe was guest speaker at a Leadership Professional Development (LPD) session held Nov. 25 at Tiger Theater on Sembach Kaserne. The audience for the LPD consisted of AMEDD commissioned officers and warrant officers from the Kaiserslautern Military Community. Giraud's presentation, titled "Strength University", focused on AMEDD promotion boards and what individuals can do to enhance, or improve, their chances of promotion to the next level. (Photo by Kirk Frady)
