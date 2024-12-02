Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Army Medical Officers take part in Leadership Professional Development session

    GERMANY

    11.25.2024

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    SEMBACH, Germany - Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe was guest speaker at a Leadership Professional Development (LPD) session held Nov. 25 at Tiger Theater on Sembach Kaserne. The audience for the LPD consisted of AMEDD commissioned officers and warrant officers from the Kaiserslautern Military Community. Giraud's presentation, titled "Strength University", focused on AMEDD promotion boards and what individuals can do to enhance, or improve, their chances of promotion to the next level. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether
    Medical Readiness Command Europe

