Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga [Image 26 of 26]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    12.01.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Raymond Boyington 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    British Army Guardsman Lewis Booth, a member of the personal security detail, keeps watch as fellow Coalition service members and partner forces survey progress on a project in northern Iraq, Dec. 1, 2024. Peshmerga Col. Othman Sleman, Security Forces Compound Officer, and advisors with the U.S. Army 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade discussed the current assessment of ongoing projects enabling partner forces to better conduct unilateral operations. This partner force development and engagements between the Coalition and the Peshmerga help ensure a future without ISIS and its radical, extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 02:51
    Photo ID: 8780906
    VIRIN: 241201-A-JR267-7612
    Resolution: 2799x1868
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: ERBIL, IQ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga [Image 26 of 26], by MSG Raymond Boyington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga
    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga
    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga
    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga
    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga
    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga
    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga
    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga
    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga
    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga
    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga
    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga
    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga
    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga
    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga
    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga
    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga
    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga
    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga
    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga
    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga
    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga
    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga
    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga
    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga
    Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    coalition
    peshmerga
    iraq
    partner
    CJTF-OIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download