Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga

British Army Guardsman Lewis Booth, a member of the personal security detail, keeps watch as fellow Coalition service members and partner forces survey progress on a project in northern Iraq, Dec. 1, 2024. Peshmerga Col. Othman Sleman, Security Forces Compound Officer, and advisors with the U.S. Army 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade discussed the current assessment of ongoing projects enabling partner forces to better conduct unilateral operations. This partner force development and engagements between the Coalition and the Peshmerga help ensure a future without ISIS and its radical, extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)