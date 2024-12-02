Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga

U.S. Army Capt. Allison Smik, a contract management officer for the 408th Contracting Support Brigade, takes notes in northern Iraq, Dec. 1, 2024. Advisors from the 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade discussed with partner forces the current assessment of ongoing projects enabling them to better conduct unilateral operations. This partner force development and engagements between the Coalition and the Peshmerga help ensure a future without ISIS and its radical, extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)
