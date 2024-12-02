Coalition Advisors Discuss Ongoing Partner Projects with Peshmerga

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Peshmerga Col. Othman Sleman, Security Forces Compound Officer, laughs with U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Virgil Sanchez, an advisor assigned to the 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade, after sharing a joke in northern Iraq, Dec. 1, 2024. Sanchez and Sleman discussed the current assessment of ongoing projects enabling partner forces to better conduct unilateral operations. This partner force development and engagements between the Coalition and the Peshmerga help ensure a future without ISIS and its radical, extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)