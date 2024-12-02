Sea and Anchor aboard the USS Cole

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Seaman Mark Pena 

    USS Cole (DDG 67)

    241126-N-AY869-1063 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 26, 2024) U.S. Sailors man the helm on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 00:44
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
