    Faces of Yama Sakura 87

    KYOTO, JAPAN

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Spc. Michael Graf 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Sgt.1st Class Frank Cabrera, a supply non-commissioned officer, currently assigned to the 1st Special Forces Group, supports Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka Dec. 4, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Graf)

    As a part of U.S. Army Pacific Pathways, Yama Sakura 87's tri-lateral exercise is essential to maintaining operational readiness and interoperability between Japan, Australia and the U.S.

    Japan
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Unit Supply Specialist
    YamaSakura

