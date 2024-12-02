Faces of Yama Sakura 87

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt.1st Class Frank Cabrera, a supply non-commissioned officer, currently assigned to the 1st Special Forces Group, supports Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka Dec. 4, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Graf)



As a part of U.S. Army Pacific Pathways, Yama Sakura 87's tri-lateral exercise is essential to maintaining operational readiness and interoperability between Japan, Australia and the U.S.