    Michael Murphy hosts all hands call [Image 3 of 3]

    Michael Murphy hosts all hands call

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    11.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    241121-N-CK999-1277 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 21, 2024) Cmdr. Jonny Greenwald, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), gives remarks to Sailors during an all hands call. Michael Murphy, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christian Kibler)

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 3
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group

