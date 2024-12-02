MCBH Machine Gun Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Pacific Marine fires an M249 light machine gun during a live-fire range on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 27, 2024. The purpose of this exercise was to increase the Marines’ proficiency in different weapons systems and to improve unit readiness for future exercises and operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield)