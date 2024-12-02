Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCBH Machine Gun Range [Image 3 of 6]

    MCBH Machine Gun Range

    MCBH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Pacific Marines fire M240B machine guns during a live-fire range on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 27, 2024. The purpose of this exercise was to increase the Marines’ proficiency in different weapons systems and to improve unit readiness for future exercises and operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 21:33
    Photo ID: 8780624
    VIRIN: 241127-M-FM807-1095
    Resolution: 6000x3375
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: MCBH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Machine Guns
    M240B
    live-fire
    Training
    MARFORPAC
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

