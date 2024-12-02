A Pacific Marine fires an M240B machine gun during a live-fire range on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 27, 2024. The purpose of this exercise was to increase the Marines’ proficiency in different weapons systems and to improve unit readiness for future exercises and operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 21:33
|Photo ID:
|8780623
|VIRIN:
|241127-M-FM807-1078
|Resolution:
|3856x5103
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|MCBH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCBH Machine Gun Range [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Matthew Benfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.