USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Frocking Ceremony

241202-N-QR506-1036 SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 2, 2024) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Glenwood Hayward, from Salisbury, Maryland assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), receives his first class petty officer rank tab during a frocking ceremony in the ship’s hangar bay, Dec. 2. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)