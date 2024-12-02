Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Frocking Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Frocking Ceremony

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    241202-N-SW005-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 2, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), stand in formation during a frocking ceremony in the ship’s hangar bay, Dec. 2. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

