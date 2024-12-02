44th IBCT Soldiers welcomed home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Family members and friends welcome home 200 U.S. Army Soldiers with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, in time for the holidays at the National Guard Armory in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Dec. 3, 2024. More than 1,500 44th IBCT Soldiers deployed to Iraq, Kuwait, and Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. This is the largest deployment of NJARNG Soldiers since 2008. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)