Commander, MARFORPAC visits I MEF during Steel Knight

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Matthew Fouss, left, the sergeant major of 1st Marine Division, shows a historical photo to Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 3, 2024. MARFORPAC leaders visited various units across I Marine Expeditionary Force to gain a better appreciation of opportunities and challenges and to observe training during Steel Knight 24. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows I MEF to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)