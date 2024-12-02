Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, MARFORPAC visits I MEF during Steel Knight [Image 4 of 5]

    Commander, MARFORPAC visits I MEF during Steel Knight

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, left, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, walks with Maj. Gen. Thomas B. Savage, the commanding general of 1st Marine Division, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 3, 2024. MARFORPAC leaders visited various units across I Marine Expeditionary Force to gain a better appreciation of opportunities and challenges and to observe training during Steel Knight 24. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows I MEF to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 19:52
    Photo ID: 8780542
    VIRIN: 241203-M-IP954-1060
    Resolution: 5938x3961
    Size: 13.75 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Commander, MARFORPAC visits I MEF during Steel Knight [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

