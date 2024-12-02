Commander, MARFORPAC visits I MEF during Steel Knight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, left, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, shakes hands with Maj. Gen. Thomas B. Savage, the commanding general of 1st Marine Division, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 3, 2024. MARFORPAC leaders visited various units across I Marine Expeditionary Force to gain a better appreciation of opportunities and challenges and to observe training during Steel Knight 24. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows I MEF to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)