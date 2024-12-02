C-130s don Operation Christmas Drop emblem, prepare for annual humanitarian mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Toney, left, and Staff Sgt. Donovan Lamore, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural technicians, reveal the Operation Christmas Drop emblem at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 3, 2024. OCD is an annual humanitarian mission that delivers supplies to remote Pacific islands, fostering goodwill and providing aid to isolated communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)