C-130s don Operation Christmas Drop emblem, prepare for annual humanitarian mission

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Donovan Lamore, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, prepares an emblem for application at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 3, 2024. Operation Christmas Drop is an annual humanitarian mission that delivers supplies to remote Pacific islands, fostering goodwill and providing aid to isolated communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)