C-130s don Operation Christmas Drop emblem, prepare for annual humanitarian mission

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Toney, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, wipes down an area of the aircraft where the Operation Christmas Drop 2024 emblem will be applied at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 3, 2024. OCD is an annual humanitarian mission that delivers supplies to remote Pacific islands, fostering goodwill and providing aid to isolated communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)