    C-130s don Operation Christmas Drop emblem, prepare for annual humanitarian mission [Image 1 of 4]

    C-130s don Operation Christmas Drop emblem, prepare for annual humanitarian mission

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Toney, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, wipes down an area of the aircraft where the Operation Christmas Drop 2024 emblem will be applied at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 3, 2024. OCD is an annual humanitarian mission that delivers supplies to remote Pacific islands, fostering goodwill and providing aid to isolated communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 19:05
    Photo ID: 8780473
    VIRIN: 241203-F-LX373-1005
    Resolution: 5965x4261
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130s don Operation Christmas Drop emblem, prepare for annual humanitarian mission [Image 4 of 4], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Air Forces

    TAGS

    holidays
    Operation Christmas Drop
    humanitarian mission
    36th Airlift Squadron
    374th Airlift Wing
    OCD 24

