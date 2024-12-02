Lighting up the holiday season with this years’ tree lighting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees of the tree lighting ceremony interact with gift boxes at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 2, 2024. Families gathered to celebrate the start of the holiday season, experience festive carols and strengthen the bonds within the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)