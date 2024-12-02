Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lighting up the holiday season with this years’ tree lighting [Image 5 of 8]

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A volunteer speaks at the tree lighting ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 2, 2024. Families gathered to celebrate the start of the holiday season, experience festive carols and strengthen the bonds within the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 19:05
    Photo ID: 8780468
    VIRIN: 241202-F-LX373-1047
    Resolution: 6766x4511
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Pacific Air Forces

    Yokota
    Holiday
    Christmas
    Season
    Community
    374th Airlift Wing

