A volunteer speaks at the tree lighting ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 2, 2024. Families gathered to celebrate the start of the holiday season, experience festive carols and strengthen the bonds within the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 19:05
|Photo ID:
|8780468
|VIRIN:
|241202-F-LX373-1047
|Resolution:
|6766x4511
|Size:
|5.13 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
This work, Lighting up the holiday season with this years’ tree lighting [Image 8 of 8], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.