Lighting up the holiday season with this years’ tree lighting

Attendees observe a parade of emergency vehicles at the tree lighting ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 2, 2024. Families gathered to celebrate the start of the holiday season, experience festive carols and strengthen the bonds within the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)