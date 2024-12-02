Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Sunrise [Image 2 of 2]

    Pacific Sunrise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Oliver Fernander 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The sun rises over the stern of the USCGC Bertholf during the cutter's 2024 Western Pacific patrol

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 16:37
    Photo ID: 8780290
    VIRIN: 240221-G-WF425-1084
    Resolution: 5974x3982
    Size: 19.15 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Pacific Sunrise

    Sunrise at sea
    USCGC Bertholf (WMSL-750)

