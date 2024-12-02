10th Mountain Division Senior NCOs Ruck Through the Snow

Senior noncommissioned officers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) enjoy coffee and hot chocolate after completing a ruck march on Fort Drum, New York, Dec. 3, 2024. The event was organized to foster camaraderie and teamwork among the senior NCOs of the 10th Mountain Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)
