Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division Senior NCOs Ruck Through the Snow [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    10th Mountain Division Senior NCOs Ruck Through the Snow

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Pvt. makenna tilton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Master Sgt. Alexander Hudging III, the deputy commandant of the Sergeant Major Southern “Buddy” Hewitt Noncommissioned Officer Academy, delivers a speech after senior noncommissioned officers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) complete a ruck march, on Fort Drum, New York, Dec. 3, 2024. The event was held to encourage camaraderie and strengthen teamwork among the senior NCOs of the 10th Mountain Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 16:51
    Photo ID: 8780283
    VIRIN: 241203-A-SD443-2908
    Resolution: 4521x3735
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Senior NCOs Ruck Through the Snow [Image 3 of 3], by PV1 makenna tilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th Mountain Division Senior NCOs Ruck Through the Snow
    10th Mountain Division Senior NCOs Ruck Through the Snow
    10th Mountain Division Senior NCOs Ruck Through the Snow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCO
    ruck march
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download