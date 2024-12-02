10th Mountain Division Senior NCOs Ruck Through the Snow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Alexander Hudging III, the deputy commandant of the Sergeant Major Southern “Buddy” Hewitt Noncommissioned Officer Academy, delivers a speech after senior noncommissioned officers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) complete a ruck march, on Fort Drum, New York, Dec. 3, 2024. The event was held to encourage camaraderie and strengthen teamwork among the senior NCOs of the 10th Mountain Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)