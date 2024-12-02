10th Mountain Division Senior NCOs Ruck Through the Snow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior noncommissioned officers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in a march on Fort Drum, New York, Dec. 3, 2024. The event was organized to strengthen teamwork and foster greater cohesion among the division's senior NCOs, helping to build stronger connections and enhance leadership. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)