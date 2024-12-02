November Company Grass Week

Recruits with November Company 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a weapons safety test on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 3, 2024. During Grass Week, recruits learn and test on rifle operation and usage in preparation for Table 1 Qualification the next week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 16:11
|Photo ID:
|8780252
|VIRIN:
|241203-M-OL563-1074
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|13.62 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
