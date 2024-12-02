November Company Grass Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Recruits with November Company 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a weapons safety test on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 3, 2024. During Grass Week, recruits learn and test on rifle operation and usage in preparation for Table 1 Qualification the next week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)