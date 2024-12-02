November Company Grass Week

Rct. Jorin Ramirez with November Company 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practices sighting in on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 3, 2024. During Grass Week, recruits learn and test on rifle operation and usage in preparation for Table 1 Qualification the next week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 16:11
|Photo ID:
|8780250
|VIRIN:
|241203-M-OL563-1035
|Resolution:
|5093x3395
|Size:
|10.88 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
