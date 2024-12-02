November Company Grass Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rct. Jason Warner with November Company 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practices sighting in on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 3, 2024. During Grass Week, recruits learn and test on rifle operation and usage in preparation for Table 1 Qualification the next week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)