Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    November Company Grass Week [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    November Company Grass Week

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Rct. Xavier Martinez with November Company 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practices sighting in on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 3, 2024. During Grass Week, recruits learn and test on rifle operation and usage in preparation for Table 1 Qualification the next week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 16:11
    Photo ID: 8780248
    VIRIN: 241203-M-OL563-1004
    Resolution: 4882x3255
    Size: 10.72 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, November Company Grass Week [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    November Company Grass Week
    November Company Grass Week
    November Company Grass Week
    November Company Grass Week
    November Company Grass Week
    November Company Grass Week
    November Company Grass Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    aim
    rifle
    Mantis
    M16-A4
    ERR
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download