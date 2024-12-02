November Company Grass Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabriel Darden, a Primary Marksmanship Instructor with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, gives instruction to Rct. Ethan Mitchell with November Company on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 3, 2024. During Grass Week, recruits learn and test on rifle operation and usage in preparation for Table 1 Qualification the next week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)