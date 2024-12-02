Airmen reunite with families

Airmen from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, reunite with their families at Rosecrans ANG Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Dec. 3, 2024. About 100 Airmen returned home from an overseas deployment where they were providing airlift support for U.S. Africa Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)
