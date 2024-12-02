Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen reunite with families [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airmen reunite with families

    SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, reunite with their families at Rosecrans ANG Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Dec. 3, 2024. About 100 Airmen returned home from an overseas deployment where they were providing airlift support for U.S. Africa Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 15:21
    Photo ID: 8780217
    VIRIN: 241203-Z-UP142-1157
    Resolution: 4537x3019
    Size: 548.6 KB
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen reunite with families [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen reunite with families
    Airmen reunite with families
    Airmen reunite with families
    Airmen reunite with families
    Airmen reunite with families

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    homecoming
    return deployers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download