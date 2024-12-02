USS John Basilone's ship store grand opening

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    The grand opening of the ship store aboard the newly commissioned USS John Basilone (DDG 122) happened December 2, 2024 at Naval Station Mayport, Florida. The ship was commissioned November 9, 2024. (Courtesy asset)

