Alaska Native knowledge shapes Arctic security understanding at 2024 AFN Convention

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Randy “Church” Kee, Director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, thanks Julie Kitka, former President of the Alaska Federation of Natives, after her opening remarks during the 2024 AFN Convention on Oct. 17 at the Dena'ina Civic and Convention Center in Anchorage, Alaska. Kee thanked Kitka for her longstanding service and for working with Sen. Lisa Murkowski to establish the TSC as a platform for Indigenous voices to be included in Arctic security. (DOD photo by Amber E. Kurka)