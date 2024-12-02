Alaska Native community leaders share their perspectives during a roundtable session at the 2024 Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) Convention on Oct. 18 at the Dena'ina Civic and Convention Center in Anchorage, Alaska. The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies hosted a roundtable listening session on day two of the convention, where Alaska Native leaders and members of the community shared their security concerns and priorities directly with TSC leaders and staff. (DOD photo by Amber E. Kurka)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 15:20
|Photo ID:
|8780193
|VIRIN:
|241018-D-DA409-2001
|Resolution:
|6442x4179
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Native Knowledge shapes Arctic security understanding at 2024 AFN Convention [Image 6 of 6], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaska Native knowledge shapes Arctic security understanding at 2024 AFN Convention
No keywords found.