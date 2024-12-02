Alaska Native knowledge shapes Arctic security understanding at 2024 AFN Convention

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Native community leaders share their perspectives during a roundtable session at the 2024 Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) Convention on Oct. 18 at the Dena'ina Civic and Convention Center in Anchorage, Alaska. The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies hosted a roundtable listening session on day two of the convention, where Alaska Native leaders and members of the community shared their security concerns and priorities directly with TSC leaders and staff. (DOD photo by Amber E. Kurka)