    Alaska Native Knowledge shapes Arctic security understanding at 2024 AFN Convention [Image 4 of 6]

    Alaska Native Knowledge shapes Arctic security understanding at 2024 AFN Convention

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Amber Kurka 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Alaska Native community leaders share their perspectives during a roundtable session at the 2024 Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) Convention on Oct. 18 at the Dena'ina Civic and Convention Center in Anchorage, Alaska. The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies hosted a roundtable listening session on day two of the convention, where Alaska Native leaders and members of the community shared their security concerns and priorities directly with TSC leaders and staff. (DOD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
    AFN
    security cooperation
    Alaska Natives
    Alaska Federation of Natives
    Ted Stevens Center

