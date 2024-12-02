Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSF Honor Guard conducts Inauguration Training

    

    UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Space Force Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Massoth, the senior enlisted leader for the U.S. Space Force Honor Guard guides a flight on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Nov. 25, 2024. The Space Force Honor Guard was preparing for participation in the 60th U.S. Presidential Inauguration Ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 15:22
    Honor Guard
    Training
    USSF
    JBAB
    Space Force

