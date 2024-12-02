A member of the community shares their perspective on Arctic security during the 2024 Alaska Federation of Natives Convention on Oct. 18 at the Dena'ina Civic and Convention Center in Anchorage, Alaska. The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies' presence at the convention included an interactive exhibit booth where Alaska Native community members and allies were invited to share their thoughts on Arctic security. A different security question was posed each day, encouraging participation and dialogue. (DOD photo by Amber E. Kurka)
|10.18.2024
|12.03.2024 15:20
|8780189
|241018-D-DA409-1001
|6540x4672
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|2
|0
Alaska Native knowledge shapes Arctic security understanding at 2024 AFN Convention
