USSF Honor Guard conducts Inauguration Training

U.S. Space Force Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Massoth, the senior enlisted leader for the U.S. Space Force Honor Guard, addresses a flight on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Nov. 25, 2024. The Space Force Honor Guard was preparing for participation in the 60th U.S. Presidential Inauguration Ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint)