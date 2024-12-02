Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gavins Point Spillway Inspection [Image 41 of 44]

    Gavins Point Spillway Inspection

    YANKTON, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Makenzie Leonard 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Omaha District Structural Engineers Jun Jin and Nabil Askar perform an inspection of the Gavins Point Dam Spillway from a bucket crane. (U.S. Army photo by Makenzie Leonard)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 14:01
    Photo ID: 8779988
    VIRIN: 241008-A-VB771-1046
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: YANKTON, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gavins Point Spillway Inspection [Image 44 of 44], by Makenzie Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Omaha District
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

