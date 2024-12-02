Team Beale puts together care packages for deployers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force family members write letters to add to care packages during a "hearts apart" event on Beale Air Force Base, California, Nov. 26, 2024. Beale's Military and Family Readiness Center hosted this event to allow family members to send care packages to Beale Airmen who are currently deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles Borsos)