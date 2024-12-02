U.S. Air Force family members write letters and draw picture to place in care packages during a "hearts apart" event on Beale Air Force Base, California, Nov. 26, 2024. Beale's Military and Family Readiness Center hosted this event to allow family members to send care packages to Beale Airmen who are currently deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles Borsos)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 10:18
|Photo ID:
|8779673
|VIRIN:
|241126-F-JK025-1054
|Resolution:
|3443x2291
|Size:
|788.02 KB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Beale puts together care packages for deployers [Image 5 of 5], by Charles Borsos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.