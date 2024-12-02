Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Beale puts together care packages for deployers

    Team Beale puts together care packages for deployers

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Charles Borsos 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Faye Breitbarth, Medical Material Technician, picks out various items to package and mail during a "hearts apart" event on Beale Air Force Base, California, Nov. 26, 2024. Beale's Military and Family Readiness Center hosted this event to allow family members to send care packages to Beale Airmen who are currently deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo
    by Charles Borsos)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 10:18
    Photo ID: 8779672
    VIRIN: 241126-F-JK025-1049
    Resolution: 5373x3575
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
