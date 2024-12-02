Team Beale puts together care packages for deployers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Faye Breitbarth, Medical Material Technician, picks out various items to package and mail during a "hearts apart" event on Beale Air Force Base, California, Nov. 26, 2024. Beale's Military and Family Readiness Center hosted this event to allow family members to send care packages to Beale Airmen who are currently deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo

by Charles Borsos)