Team Beale puts together care packages for deployers

U.S. Air Force family members package various items during a "hearts apart" event on Beale Air Force Base, California, Nov. 26, 2024. Beale's Military and Family Readiness Center hosted this event to allow family members to send are packages to Beale Airmen who are currently deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles Borsos)