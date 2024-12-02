The leaders of the 690th Quartermaster Detachment uncase their unit guidon to officially assume duty in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 13, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 10:26
|Photo ID:
|8779658
|VIRIN:
|241013-A-QF300-1113
|Resolution:
|3602x4503
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 606th & 609th Quartermaster Petroleum Liaison Detachment RIPTOA [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Gecyca Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From one team to another: 606th SAPO transfers CENTCOM mission to 690th SAPO
Quartermaster
Relief and Appointment Ceremony