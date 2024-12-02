Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    606th & 609th Quartermaster Petroleum Liaison Detachment RIPTOA [Image 6 of 7]

    606th &amp; 609th Quartermaster Petroleum Liaison Detachment RIPTOA

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gecyca Martin 

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The leaders of the 606th Quartermaster Detachment case the unit guidon during an end of tour casing ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 13, 2024.

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 10:26
    Photo ID: 8779657
    VIRIN: 241013-A-QF300-1102
    Resolution: 3580x4773
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    From one team to another: 606th SAPO transfers CENTCOM mission to 690th SAPO

    Quartermaster

    Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    1st TSC
    364th ESC
    QM
    606th
    609th
    SAPO

