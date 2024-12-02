USACE supports Hurricane Helene recovery at North Carolina Arboretum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor uses a chainsaw to remove vegetation debris at the North Carolina Arboretum Dec. 1. The contractor is clearing nearly seven miles of walking trails of debris following damages caused by Hurricane Helene.



The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the historic flooding from Hurricane Helene. Current efforts include removing debris from the cities of Asheville, Lake Lure and Chimney Rock, North Carolina; Buncombe, Polk and McDowell counties; as well as Lake Lure, North Carolina Arboretum and the Highlands Recreation Area in Macon County. In addition to removing debris, USACE is also working with the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to provide safe drinking water.