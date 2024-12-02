Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics Specialist Seaman Starr Camacho earns Blue Jacket of the Year [Image 7 of 8]

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA., VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Seaman Sage Velarde 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    241127-N-YP202-1104 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Nov. 27, 2024) – Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, right, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), and Command Master Chief Brandy Gennette, left, award Blue Jacket of the Year to Logistics Specialist Seaman Starr Camacho, in the hangar bay, Nov. 27, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sage Velarde)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 08:51
    Photo ID: 8779591
    VIRIN: 241127-N-YP202-1104
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA., VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics Specialist Seaman Starr Camacho earns Blue Jacket of the Year [Image 8 of 8], by SN Sage Velarde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    All Hands
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    CVN74

