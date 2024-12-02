Logistics Specialist Seaman Starr Camacho earns Blue Jacket of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241127-N-YP202-1104 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Nov. 27, 2024) – Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, right, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), and Command Master Chief Brandy Gennette, left, award Blue Jacket of the Year to Logistics Specialist Seaman Starr Camacho, in the hangar bay, Nov. 27, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sage Velarde)