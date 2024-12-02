Engineman 2nd Class Tanner Kernan receives Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241127-N-YP202-1097 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Nov. 27, 2024) – Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), right, and Command Master Chief Brandy Gennette, left, award the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to Engineman 2nd Class Tanner Kernan, in the hangar bay, Nov. 27, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sage Velarde)