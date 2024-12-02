Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    398th Finance Support Center CENTCOM Casing Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    398th Finance Support Center CENTCOM Casing Ceremony

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gecyca Martin 

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Director of the 398th Finance Management Support Center, Col. James A. Cozart, speaks during the unit’s end of tour casing ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 12, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 09:12
    Photo ID: 8779575
    VIRIN: 241012-A-QF300-1077
    Resolution: 2374x3166
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 398th Finance Support Center CENTCOM Casing Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Gecyca Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    398th Finance Support Center CENTCOM Casing Ceremony
    398th Finance Support Center CENTCOM Casing Ceremony
    398th Finance Support Center CENTCOM Casing Ceremony
    398th Finance Support Center CENTCOM Casing Ceremony
    398th Finance Support Center CENTCOM Casing Ceremony
    398th Finance Support Center CENTCOM Casing Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    398th Finance Support Center cases colors, marking end of era in USCENTCOM

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st TSC
    ARCENT
    364th ESC
    398th
    FMSC
    79th TSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download